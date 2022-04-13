Since Biden has taken office the US has given more than 3 billion in aid to Ukraine

President Biden spoke with his counterpart in Ukraine, one day after calling Russia’s actions “genocide”.

“He called it a genocide not once but twice because as he said yesterday it’s becoming clearer and clearer each day that it is Putin’s idea to wipe out what it means to be Ukrainian,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

To help deal with Putin’s Price Hike, I’ve authorized the use of 1 million barrels per day on average for the next six months from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve—the largest release of our national reserve in history. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 13, 2022

During their conversation on Wednesday the commander-in-chief announced an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance.

”Designed to help Ukraine in the fight that they are in right and the fight they will be in,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

Satellite images show Russia ramping up forces in eastern Ukraine preparing for a major offensive.

Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid 🇺🇦. Agreed to enhance sanctions. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

Ukraine’s President Zelensky met with the leaders of Poland and the Baltic states on Wednesday in their latest effort to “show strong support”.

Ukraine reports more than 100-thousand are stranded in Mariupol as Moscow continues their relentless attacks.

The mayor there says the siege has killed more than 10 thousand civilians.

While in Kharkiv, footage shared on social media appears to show the use of a banned cluster munitions.

This as in the Donetsk region, new video captured shows rescuers pull a puppy alive from the rubble and was later reunited with his owner.

Ukraine says evacuation routes are closed at this hour as Russian forces are blocking the way out for civilians.