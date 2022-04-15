Caught on camera: Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at them

Surveillance video released on Friday shows when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 34-year-old man who shot at them in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Friday shows when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 34-year-old man who shot at them in Pompano Beach.

Deputies identified him as Justin Crawford. He is facing four counts of attempted felony murder and possession of a weapon by a state felon.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call just after 10 p.m. regarding a suspicious person near the Valero gas station in the area of 1 North Federal Highway.

Justin Crawford, 34, has been arrested after allegedly shooting at deputies in Pompano Beach. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Deputies did not return fire and Crawford was taken into custody, St. Louis said.

According to St. Louis, the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment unrelated to the shooting. She said no deputies were injured.

Investigators remained at the scene through the early morning hours of Friday, but crime scene tape has since been removed from around the Valero gas station.

Crawford remains behind bars in Broward County Jail.

No other details were immediately released.