Police searching for the second suspect in carjacking crime in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred at 10740 Washington Street on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was sitting inside of his Toyota Corolla while it was parked and two suspects forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle and threw him to the ground.

After carjacking the victim, the first suspect drove away in a Nissan Sentra and the second suspect drove away in the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

Soon after, police officers observed both vehicles driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Flamingo Road.

The first suspect crashed the Nissan Sentra near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street and ran away.

Pembroke Pines Police Officers established a perimeter and canine officers and located the first suspect hiding in a nearby plaza.

Police officers also determined that the Nissan Sentra, associated with this carjacking incident, was reported stolen on March 29, 2022.

The second suspect drove the victim’s Toyota Corolla into the town of Davie, and Davie Police Officers later discovered it was crashed and abandoned at the 3900 block of NW 76 Terrace.

Police were unable to locate the second suspect, but the first suspect was transported to the Broward County Jail and is facing the charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the second suspect is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or email to tips@ppines.com.