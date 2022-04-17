Margate man arrested for murder after police find deceased woman inside home

MARGATE, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a homicide.

According to the Margate Police Department, the incident took place on Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Lakeside Drive and found a deceased woman inside a residence.

Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Laurie Bellshim.

The suspect in the killing, 49-year-old Evan Rosenthal, was taken into custody at the scene.

Rosenthal is facing murder charges and has been booked into the Broward County Jail.

Authorities have not provided any information on how Bellshim was killed, or if there is any connection or relationship between her and Rosenthal.

Margate police are asking anyone with further information to contact Det. Michael Berryman at 954-972-7111.