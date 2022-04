Moraima ‘Mori’ Chirinos has not been seen in several days and family members are concerned.

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a missing woman.

Family members said Moraima ‘Mori’ Chirinos was last seen on Friday at approximately 6 a.m.

She was in The Hammocks community near Southwest 104th Street and 157th Avenue in Kendall.

Chirinos is possibly wearing a pink polo short, gray leggings and black sneakers, according to family members.

Anyone with information about Chirinos or who might know of her whereabouts is asked to call Hector Chirinos at 786-501-5994.