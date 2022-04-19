Miami Gardens residents fighting in court to stop upcoming Formula 1 race at Hard Rock Stadium

Residents in Miami Gardens are making another effort to stop the Formula 1 race slated to take place outside Hard Rock Stadium in just a few weeks.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Residents in Miami Gardens are making another effort to stop the Formula 1 race slated to take place outside Hard Rock Stadium in just a few weeks.

City officials approved the multi-million dollar deal a year ago, hoping for an even bigger economic impact.

Now all of it may be jeopardy, yet again.

Attorneys for the Miami Dolphins pushed back in court on Monday against a last-ditch effort from residents near Hard Rock Stadium to halt the Formula 1 racing event scheduled for the weekend of May 6, with the Miami Grand Prix taking place Sunday, May 8.

“The tickets are sold, the track is 95 percent complete,” said attorney Melissa Pallet Vasquez, who is representing the Dolphins. “The bleachers are up. The extensive sound mitigation system has been installed.

“Now they come here and attempt to pose upon this court an emergency of their own making.”

Residents are again taking legal action, trying to block the three-day racing event, claiming noise caused by high-speed cars close to their homes will not only be disruptive, but potentially cause permanent hearing loss.

Ad

Attorney Samuel Dubbin claims the event is in violation of the City of Miami Gardens own noise ordinance, which in vague language prohibits any noise which unreasonably disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort of its residents.

“These laws are there to protect people in their everyday life and there’s no exception for a big part that makes the dolphins a lot of money,” said Dubbin.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine pressed Dubbin on whether the potential harm is something people can just avoid.

“There are a number of different ways to avoid the potential harm, one of course is that to wear ear plugs, that’s one,” said Fine. “Two, to leave.”

Event organizers claim they’ve installed sound mitigating walls, but attorneys for the residents claim they have yet to see any evidence as to whether it will actually work.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, at which point the judge could decide to deny the injunction.