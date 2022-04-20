75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Russian forces give Ukrainian troops a deadline to get out of steel factory in Mariupol

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Tags: White House, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden met with the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday along with his team and the joint chiefs of staff amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden met with the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday along with his team and the joint chiefs of staff amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Weapons and ammunition are flowing in daily,” Biden said.

His remarks come as the treasury department launched a new round of sanctions that target a commercial Russian bank and a global network of more than 40 people and entities as the state department rolled out visa restrictions on 625 Russian nationals.

“In response to human rights abuses by Russia and Belarus, so this is part of our stepped-up effort to crack down on those attempting to evade our unprecedented sanctions,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

This comes amid an all-out ground offensive in the east as Ukraine continues to hold onto Mariupol despite being outnumbered.

In reports from Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, more than 100,000 people are trapped in the besieged city.

Zelenskyy says they don’t have enough ‘serious and heavy’ weapons to defeat the Kremlin in the key port city and warned if it fell, Russia would have a big advantage in the second phase of their war.

“What is important to do now is to equip and provide the type of support and assistance, including military equipment to help them continue to fight and win in some cases in the battle of Kyiv in this war,” Psaki said.

Biden did say he will provide Ukraine with more artillery in the meantime his team is debating on what could possibly be in this new package.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram