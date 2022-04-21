Man attacks woman working at Burger King in Lake Park

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office released this image of a suspect who is accused of attacking a woman who was working at a Burger King.

LAKE PARK, Fla. – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs’ Office released an image on Thursday of a man who is accused of attacking a woman while she was working at a Burger King in Lake Park.

The man was a drive-thru customer at first, then while unhappy with his service he ran inside the fast-food restaurant, and attacked the woman, according to Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for PSO.

The deputies’ description: The man appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about 5 feet, 8-10 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt with red writing on the front, black pants, and white shoes when he attacked the woman shortly before 2:40 p.m., on Feb. 27, at the Burger King along Northlake Boulevard, according to Barbera.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the man to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

