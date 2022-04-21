Police: 6 people in one car injured in Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek police are investigating a crash that involved 6 people, all in the same car.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Thursday afternoon crash has sent 6 people to two local hospitals, according to Coconut Creek police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Coconut Creek Parkway and NW 45th Avenue.

Police said all 6 people who were injured were in the same car. Sky 10 captured video of a red Chevrolet Camaro — a tire could be seen from the car in the street.

Investigators are at the scene.

Police have closed Creek Parkway between NW 43rd Avenue and Lyons Road and are advising drivers to avoid the area.