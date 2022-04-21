Passenger in Slingshot fires gun at vehicle Miami Gardens, police say

Police are investigating a possible shooting that led to a crash in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a road rage shooting that led to a crash early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at 3:12 a.m. and resulted in the victim crashing his car into a pole at a 7-Eleven gas station in the area of Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a car with front-end damage was propped up against the pole and some trees.

It was later towed away from the area.

Several people at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that they were involved in the incident, but they declined to say anything more.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, the victim and subject, who was driving a Slingshot, were both heading north on Northwest Second Avenue when they exchanged hand gestures toward each other.

Delgado-Gourgue said the passenger in the Slingshot fired a gun at the victim, striking his vehicle once.

The victims then crashed his car at the gas station.

Delgado-Gourgue said the victim was not injured in the shooting or crash.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.