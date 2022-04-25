12-year-old boy reported missing in Miami

King Simons Smith, 12, was reported missing from Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

According to authorities, King Simons Smith was reported missing after last being seen in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Police said he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts, and was carrying a Mario backpack. He was riding a white BMX bicycle.

King is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.