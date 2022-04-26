Sheriff fears dispatchers’ exodus amid complaints of unanswered 911 calls

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County is feeling the impact of a nationwide shortage of 911 dispatchers.

Sheriff Gregory Tony told Broward commissioners on Tuesday that 911 calls are going unanswered because dispatchers are leaving for better-paying jobs. BSO has 81 vacancies in the communications department.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs to be prepared to answer about 2.5 million calls for help annually. Tony said the situation could worsen if others decide to leave too.

“How do we keep the people that we have now? How do we fill the current vacancies that we currently have?”

Tony said that when those calls come in in volume it creates an influx and sometimes things don’t happen as fast as 911 callers needed. Tony also said he had told commissioners about the problem before.

Commissioner Mark Bogen told Tony he had the budget to give his staff raises. Tony disagreed. BSO has to deal with seven different unions.

“We can’t just jump out and give one set of raises to members in our organization without it impacting everyone else,” Tony said.

Other commissioners insisted on an immediate solution. Tony said he is working on a plan that he will present to them next week.