Pit stop at 7-Eleven ends up making Florida man a Lottery winner

MULBERRY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Florida man is now $1 million richer after he purchased a scratch-off Lottery ticket while making a pit stop at a 7-Eleven store, the Florida Lottery announced on Monday.

Willie Myrick Jr., of Lakeland, claimed his $1 million prize after playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at a 7-Eleven store in Mulberry.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Myrick chose to receive his winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

He said he is looking forward to helping out his family.

“I feel so blessed,” Myrick told the Lottery. “The first thing I plan to do is use some of my winnings to take care of my mother.”

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

There are also 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000 up for grabs with the scratch-off. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.