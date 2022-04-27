41-year-old pregnant woman goes missing in Edgewater

MIAMI – City of Miami police said they are searching for a 41-year-old woman who has gone missing from the Edgewater area.

Authorities say Latoya Ameik Spence was last seen on Monday around 3 p.m.

Spence is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Spence was last seen wearing a black sweater and shorts.

Police say Spence is four months pregnant and was last seen driving a 2017 matte black Jeep Wrangler with oversized tires with tag number IMZS14.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating this missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.