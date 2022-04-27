80º

Man appears in court after being accused of killing locksmith he called to his home

Edwin Boyce Molina, 32, was shot five times in the back, police say

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

A man accused of fatally shooting a locksmith over the weekend faced a judge on Wednesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man appeared in bond court Wednesday, days after he allegedly fatally shot a locksmith who he had called to his home in West Perrine.

The judge found probable cause to hold Andre Paul-Noel on a second-degree murder charge.

Police say he killed 32-year-old Edwin Boyce Molina Sunday in the area of Southwest 106th Court and 170th Street.

According to his arrest report, Paul-Noel called Molina to his home, saying he was locked out.

For unknown reasons, he then shot Molina five times in the back, authorities said.

Police say Paul-Noel then went through Molina’s car.

When police arrived, they said his behavior was odd and he was aggressive with detectives, failing to give a reason for why he opened fire.

After the shooting, the suspect was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

His attorney said Wednesday in court that his client suffered from a mental breakdown when police arrived to the scene.

“He was actually Backer Acted from the moment of the offense,” attorney Khurrum Basir Wahid said.

Paul-Noel is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Molina’s family pay for his funeral.

