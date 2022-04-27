Man appears in court after being accused of killing locksmith he called to his home

A man accused of fatally shooting a locksmith over the weekend faced a judge on Wednesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man appeared in bond court Wednesday, days after he allegedly fatally shot a locksmith who he had called to his home in West Perrine.

The judge found probable cause to hold Andre Paul-Noel on a second-degree murder charge.

Police say he killed 32-year-old Edwin Boyce Molina Sunday in the area of Southwest 106th Court and 170th Street.

According to his arrest report, Paul-Noel called Molina to his home, saying he was locked out.

For unknown reasons, he then shot Molina five times in the back, authorities said.

Police say Paul-Noel then went through Molina’s car.

When police arrived, they said his behavior was odd and he was aggressive with detectives, failing to give a reason for why he opened fire.

After the shooting, the suspect was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

His attorney said Wednesday in court that his client suffered from a mental breakdown when police arrived to the scene.

“He was actually Backer Acted from the moment of the offense,” attorney Khurrum Basir Wahid said.

Paul-Noel is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Molina’s family pay for his funeral.