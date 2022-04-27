Russia frees Trevor Reed in exchange for man held in US prison

In exchange for Reed, the United States released Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko who served more than half of his 20-year prison sentence on drug smuggling charges

WASHINGTON – Russia and the United States have carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange in a time of high tensions, trading on Wednesday a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America.

“It’s a huge moment today that speaks to President Biden’s commitment to bring home Americans held hostage and wrongly detained around the world,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Reed was serving a nine-year prison term in Russia after they claimed he endangered the life and health of Russian police officers in an altercation.

“Finally after waiting all this time I’m going to be able to hug my kid,” Reed’s mom said.

He spent three years behind bars and his health remained a constant concern.

“He looks terrible to us as parents he does not look well,” Reed’s mom said.

In exchange for Reed, the United States released Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko who served more than half of his 20-year prison sentence on drug smuggling charges

Moscow is still holding former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and professional basketball player Brittney Griner as the state department says both cases remain a top priority

This as Russia opened a new front in its war and engaged in an economic escalation by cutting NATO members, Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas because they refuse to pay in Russian rubles.

It comes as Vladimir Putin met with the UN secretary-general and as U.S. diplomats were seen returning to Ukraine on Wednesday.

“We are in contact with the state department for what their diplomatic activities are going to entail,” said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aid are now arriving in Ukraine and Kirby said half the number of howitzers, long-range cannons, are already there to push back Russian aggression.