76-year-old man goes missing in Little Havana

MIAMI – City of Miami police said they are searching for a 76-year-old man who has gone missing from Little Havana.

Authorities say Ramon Ramirez was last seen on Thursday.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has back/gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ramirez also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen wearing white pajamas with a blue checkered long sleeve shirt.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating this missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.