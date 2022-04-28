Toddler killed, parents injured in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

A family was struck by a vehicle whose driver took off in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 2-year-old boy dead and injured the toddler’s parents.

The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Terrace.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, an unknown vehicle was heading north on Northwest 10th Avenue as the parents and their son were crossing 12th Avenue in a westerly direction on Northwest 116th Street.

Zabaleta said the vehicle struck the family and the driver fled the scene.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the toddler died.

The parents, who are both 40 years old, are listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle that struck the family.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.