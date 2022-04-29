6 hospitalized following crash in Hallandale Beach

Range Rover towed away following crash in Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Six people were taken to local hospitals early Friday morning after a black Range Rover and a white GMC collided in Hallandale Beach.

The crash was reported at 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Federal Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the Range Rover came to a stop near the Flannigan’s restaurant and caught on fire.

Police said three people were inside each vehicle.

The driver of the Range Rover was possibly a juvenile, and there were two adults and one child inside the GMC, authorities said.

Detectives believe the driver of the GMC may be a rideshare driver.

Authorities confirmed that everyone involved in the crash was taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police said it’s unclear whether speed was a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing. All streets in the area have reopened to traffic.