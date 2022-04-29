State senator from Miami-Dade to become Florida’s 1st Hispanic education commissioner

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., a Hialeah Republican who is sponsoring the Senate bill (SB 1220), said parents are looking for “freedom and opportunity” in educating their children.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – State Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr., of Hialeah Gardens, is the first Hispanic to be appointed to Commissioner of Education in Florida’s history, the Florida Department of Education announced Friday.

Florida’s State Board of Education followed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s recommendation and voted unanimously Friday to appoint him.

In a statement, Diaz said he was grateful for the opportunity to build upon Corcoran’s “amazing work” and he was “extremely humbled and appreciative” of the appointment.

Diaz is a former school administrator, assistant principal, teacher, and coach. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from St. Thomas University and Nova Southeastern University.

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced his resignation in March. In statements released by FDOE, Corcoran described Diaz as “an absolute warrior” and Tom Grady, the State Board of Education chair, said Diaz “has fought to put students and families first.”

Corcoran’s last day is May 1. Jacob Oliva, the senior chancellor will serve as interim from May 2-31. Diaz’s appointment is effective on June 1.