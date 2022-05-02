19-year-old accused of pointing green laser at Miami-Dade PD aircraft

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a green laser at a Miami-Dade Police Department aircraft, authorities said.

Yeneisy Valdera, of Doral, faces one count of misuse of a laser lighting device.

According to her arrest report, an aviation officer requested assistance from officers on the ground just after 1 a.m. Monday after the laser was pointed at the aircraft in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 57th Avenue.

Police said the aviation officer was able to pinpoint the vehicle that the laser came from and officers on the ground pulled the vehicle over on 183rd Street and 48th Avenue.

Valdera was sitting in the rear left passenger side of the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the aircraft’s camera showed Valdera pointing the laser at it. The laser was confiscated as evidence.

Valdera is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. As of Monday afternoon, jail records list her bond at $5,000.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, laser-pointing incidents are on the rise.

The FAA confirmed that 9,723 laser incidents were reported in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number of incidents ever reported to the FAA.