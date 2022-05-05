83º

LIVE

Local News

4 injured after Honda crashes on US Route 27 in Broward

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down part of Alligator Alley on Thursday in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two adults and two children were injured during a crash on Thursday in Broward County, near Collier County.

The driver of the blue Honda sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Honda rolled over, according to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda. The driver and the three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Miranda said.

FHP was investigating the cause of the crash. The crash prompted FHP to close Alligator Alley at Mile Marker 49.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed Alligator Alley after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday in Broward County. Four were injured.

Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email