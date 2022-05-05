4 injured after Honda crashes on US Route 27 in Broward

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down part of Alligator Alley on Thursday in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two adults and two children were injured during a crash on Thursday in Broward County, near Collier County.

The driver of the blue Honda sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Honda rolled over, according to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda. The driver and the three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Miranda said.

FHP was investigating the cause of the crash. The crash prompted FHP to close Alligator Alley at Mile Marker 49.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed Alligator Alley after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday in Broward County. Four were injured.

Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.