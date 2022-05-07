Cuba: At least 22 dead after gas explosion at hotel in Havana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced a gas leak was to blame for the deadly explosion at the Saratoga hotel on Friday in Havana.

A child was among the 22 dead, according to Cuban officials. The 96-room hotel was not open to the public, but there were workers preparing the property to reopen on May 10th.

Rescuers searched for survivors through the rubble. Officials said there were 64 injured.

Rescue teams search for survivors at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Workers pulled out a gas truck that was delivering natural gas to the hotel when the explosion happened, officials said.

According to Alexis Acosta Silva, the mayor of the Old Havana District, a cook in the kitchen smelled gas and found a leak in the truck’s hose.

The explosion affected nearby buildings, including a school with about 300 students, officials said.

Diaz-Canel assured the public the explosion was accidental and not related to an attack or sabotage.

Firefighters spray a tanker truck with water in order to cool it down as they remove it from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

