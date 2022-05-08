79º

Couple shot while driving along Alligator Alley, bringing traffic to standstill

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting along Alligator Alley shut down a stretch of the busy highway on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a man and a woman who are believed to be in their 60s were shot while inside their car.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said they were flown to a hospital.

The shooting caused both directions of Alligator Alley to be shut down around Mile Marker 37.

Authorities have not provided any updates on how the victims are doing or whether they are searching for any suspects.

The investigation continues.

