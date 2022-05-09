76º

Fatal shooting in Miami Gardens draws large police presence

Terrell Forney, Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities began a death investigation on Monday afternoon in a residential area of Miami Gardens.

Several police vehicles were seen in the area of Northwest 200th Street and 36th Avenue.

That’s where police said they responded and found a man who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Local 10 News cameras captured a body that was covered by a yellow tarp outside a home that was inside the area roped off by officers.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from some kind of dispute between two men.

Distraught friends and family members could be seen consoling one another outside the home.

Several neighbors told Local 10 News they heard gunfire at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Police said after their initial investigation, they have detained one man.

The identity of the victim in the shooting has yet to be released.

