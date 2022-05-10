1 hospitalized after semi-truck carrying seafood collides with car; both vehicles catch fire

A semi-truck and another vehicle erupted in flames Tuesday morning after crashing in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities responded to the scene after a semi-truck carrying seafood collided with a car, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 166th Street in Miami Gardens.

Sky 10 was above the scene as flames were shooting up from the truck.

According to Miami Gardens police, a blue Nissan Maxima was heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue as the 18 wheeler was traveling north on Northwest 27th Avenue.

RAW FOOTAGE: Surveillance video captures fiery crash in Miami Gardens

Police said the semi-truck made a left turn to enter a parking lot, at which time the Nissan collided with the18 wheeler.

Surveillance video shows the car smashing right into the side of the semi.

“It was a lot of flames, a whole lot of flames,” witness Derek Brown said.

Brown works at the Pilot gas station nearby and said he heard the impact.

“I had to run back inside and cut the gas because I didn’t know how close it was, at first, until I went outside and saw it was inside the plaza,” he said. “As soon as I saw it was inside the gas station, I got scared for my life.”

Brown says once he saw how large the fire was, he ran inside to cut the gas line.

“Gas had to be shut off. We don’t want to blow up over here,” he said.

Police said both drivers were able to escape from their vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished the flames, but had to return a short time later after the fire reignited.

First responders confirmed that the driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital.

A large portion of 27th Avenue was closed during the investigation.