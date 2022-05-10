UCF linebacker Terrence Lewis accused of hitting woman in face in Miami Gardens

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – University of Central Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he struck a woman in the face at a home in Miami Gardens.

The incident reportedly occurred Sunday in the 16400 block of Northwest 20th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police that she was arguing with her cousin when Lewis, 18, struck her in the mouth. The report did not state whether Lewis was the cousin.

Police said the victim had visible injuries to her lip.

Lewis, who is originally from Opa-locka, was transported to the Miami Gardens police station before being transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He has since bonded out of jail.

UCF released the following statement to Local 10 News Tuesday regarding the arrest: “We are aware of the situation involving Terrence Lewis. We are gathering information and we will deal with it appropriately.”