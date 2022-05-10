Woman robbed, sexually battered in backyard of her home in northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police released a sketch Tuesday of a young man who they said robbed and sexually battered a woman in the backyard of her home in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released a sketch Tuesday of a young man who they said robbed and sexually battered a woman in the backyard of her home in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. March 25 in the area of Northwest 102nd Street and 13th Avenue.

According to authorities, the man, who is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, entered the 45-year-old victim’s backyard and struck her while demanding money.

Police said he also sexually battered the victim. Police did not identify the victim because she is the victim of a sexual battery.

Sketch released of sexual battery suspect in Miami-Dade County

“With the victim’s help, a forensic sketch artist was able to create the subject’s image to include his clothing description consisting of a black ‘hoodie’ sweater and grey shorts,” the police department said in a news release.

“We had no other leads so we got with the stenographer and put out the sketch to find someone to match his description,” Lewis Cierra of the Miami-Dade police said.

No other details about the incident were released.

“This person is on the streets he can do it again, can do it to a family member we really need the help of the public,” Cierra said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.