Robbers use fire as diversion at Target in Broward

Detectives believe a group of burglars set a fire as a diversion on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An arsonist set a fire as a diversion for a group of robbers on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire was inside the Target at 3200 N. Federal Hwy.

An employee grabbed an extinguisher and the smoke set off the sprinklers. No one was injured, but there was some property damage.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers are investigating the arson.

