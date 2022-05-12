South Florida teacher faces charges for allegedly having sex with a student in a closet

South Florida middle school teacher is accused of having sex with a student in a classroom closet

JUPITER, Fla. – A Palm Beach County middle school teacher remains behind bars, after police say he had sex with a former 16-year-old student in the closet of his classroom.

According to his arrest report, Daniel Heath Norment, 41, has been charged with sexual activity with a minor and a sex offense against with a student by an authority figure.

Authorities said Norment was approached several times by the administration at the school about non-criminal behavior.

According to a report, Norment would take students into the school closet and counsel them. Two years ago, Norment was the coach of the girls’ basketball team and would allow the girls to change their clothes inside his classroom after school hours.

In a statement, the victim said she exchanged cell phone numbers with the Independence Middle School teacher and would help him with paperwork after school hours. On one occasion in his classroom, the victim said Norment told her he loved her, became “aggressive” and fondled her and led her into the closet where he undressed her and had sex with her.

Ad

When the victim reported the incident to authorities she said, “Norment should not be around youth.”

Norment is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.