3 injured after car crashes into concrete fence in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Three people were injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miramar, police confirmed.

The crash occurred in the area of Pembroke Road and Douglas Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the black car that had extensive damage was in the grassy median.

A large hole could be seen in the nearby concrete fence of a home that the vehicle first struck before coming to a final stop.

(WPLG)

Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway, which was shut down to traffic after the crash.

Miramar police confirmed that all three people inside the car were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

They said one person is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.