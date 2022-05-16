Man fatally shot after climbing through window of home in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Sunday night after breaking into a home in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street.

According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, a man at the scene told officers that he was inside the home with a woman when another man climbed through a window.

Santiago said the man who climbed through the window then pulled out a gun and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The man who allegedly broke into the home was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santiago said everyone else who was involved in the shooting is cooperating with detectives.

No arrests have been made.

It’s unclear why the subject allegedly broke into the home, however Santiago confirmed that he was known to the other people involved in the incident.

No other details were immediately released.