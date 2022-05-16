‘Armed and dangerous’: Miami’s cigarette bandit strikes again

Surveillance video shows a man who has been stealing cigarettes from stores in Miami since May 9th, police said.

MIAMI – A brazen cigarette thief has been making death threats. He steals regularly in Miami and he goes straight for that nicotine. Officers consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said he has been armed with a gun or a knife during his heists. Detectives tied him to robberies going back as far as May 9th when he threatened to shoot anyone who tried to stop him.

“We have no doubt that he will in fact do it again,” Delva said.

Detectives fear he could end up hurting someone. There were similar robberies and threats at 4:30 a.m., May 11, at 200 SW 13 St.; 5:40 p.m., on May 12, at 1699 NW 7 St., and 8:36 a.m., on May 13 at 1085 NW 36 St.

Detectives described the cigarette bandit as slim built, 5-foot, 8-9 inches tall, and between the ages of 29 to 35 years old. He has a trimmed beard and was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, blue shirt, red shorts, and black shoes.

Officers are asking anyone with information about his identity to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.