Driver ends up in water off I-75 in Broward

A driver ran into a fence and ended up under off of Interstate 75 northbound near Griffin Road in Davie. in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver went through a fence and ended up underwater in a canal off Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County.

A silver Toyota Corolla was completely submerged near I-75 northbound and Griffin Road in Davie. Broward Sheriff’s Office divers and Fire Rescue personnel responded.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman who was driving lost control of the car and she managed to get out to safety without injury.

This is a developing story.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.