Driver ends up in water off I-75 in Broward

Nicole Perez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver went through a fence and ended up underwater in a canal off Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County.

A silver Toyota Corolla was completely submerged near I-75 northbound and Griffin Road in Davie. Broward Sheriff’s Office divers and Fire Rescue personnel responded.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman who was driving lost control of the car and she managed to get out to safety without injury.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

