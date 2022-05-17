Ultra Music Festival tickets for 2023 go on sale today

MIAMI – The Ultra Music Festival will call Bayfront Park “home” every March for the next five years. Ultra signing a new deal to keep the festival where it is until 2027.

To celebrate the unanimous decision made by the City of Miami Commission, a limited number of tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May, 17 at 11 a.m.

The EDM festival brought the biggest names to Downtown Miami this past March, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Gareth Emery and Kygo.

Three years ago, Ultra organizers partnered with volunteer clean-up as the festival launched its Mission: Home initiative to reduce Ultra’s environmental impact and inspire the community to protect the planet.

Festival organizers marked the 10th anniversary of UMF this year with more efforts to minimize its environmental footprint and encourage partiers to be more conscious. There was no plastic, no styrofoam, and food vendors only using compostable food service wares with bye-bye plastic crews picking up any trash on the ground during this past festival.

For more information about how you can purchase your tickets, click on this link.