Man, 68, reported missing after his boat washes ashore

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 68-year-old man who went missing at sea.

Dale Hossfield, of Vero Beach, was last seen on his 29-foot boat.

Coast Guard officials said Hossfield’s boat washed ashore in Melbourne Beach Wednesday evening, but no one was on it.

(U.S. Coast Guard)

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami command center at 305-535-4472.