MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several migrants were observed coming to shore in Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Authorities said six Cuban migrants came ashore in Golden Beach sometime late Sunday morning or early in the afternoon.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responded and observed the migrants, who officials said swam to shore after their boat capsized not far from the shore.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.