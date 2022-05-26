80º

14-year-old girl reported missing from northwest Miami-Dade

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Katherine Roig, 14. (Miami-Dade police)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Katherine Roig was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 16400 block of Northwest 67th Avenue.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black and red sweater, black jeans, and was carrying a dark-colored duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Roig’s whereabouts is asked contact Detective K. FernandezRoblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

