7 vehicles involved in crash outside charter school in Tamarac

Sky 10 over multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Multiple people were injured Thursday morning in a crash that occurred outside a school in Tamarac, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported outside Renaissance Charter School in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard.

Tamarac Fire Rescue officials confirmed that four people were taken as trauma alerts to two hospitals.

Two other people, including a child, sustained minor injuries and were also hospitalized.

The southbound lanes of University Drive are currently shut down from Southgate Boulevard to 78th Street.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.