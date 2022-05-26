Teen charged in April Opa-Locka car dealership shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A Miami teenager faced a judge Thursday morning, charged with multiple felonies in connection to an April burglary and shooting at an Opa-Locka car dealer.

Andrew Harris, 16, is one of three people accused of breaking into the CarYou Miami dealership on Northwest 141st Street in the early morning hours of April 7, stealing two vehicles and shooting a security guard.

According to court documents, officers from the Opa-Locka police street crimes unit took Harris into custody on May 4 in the area of 6300 NW 4th Ave. in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Investigators redacted much of the arrest affidavit, but said both co-defendants and a co-defendant’s mothers identified Harris from surveillance video taken from the scene.

Neither of the two co-defendants were fully named in the report.

Harris faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and armed burglary of an occupied dwelling.

He was being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon.