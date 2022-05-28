Detectives investigate 3-year-old boy’s drowning in Homestead

Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a 3-year-old boy’s drowning on Friday night in Homestead. The boy had been diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a 3-year-old boy’s drowning on Friday night in Homestead. The boy had been diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

Capt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said officers responded to a gated community in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast 21st Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel divers recovered the child’s body from a retention pond behind a row of homes.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Emily Hales and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.