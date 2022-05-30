Woman pulled from lake after pickup truck crashes into water in northeast Miami-Dade

One person was hospitalized overnight after a pickup truck crashed into a lake in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pulled a woman from a lake in northeast Miami-Dade after a white pickup truck crashed into the water.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. behind the Golden Glades Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 195th Street.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battalion chief told Local 10 News that crews went to the scene after they received a call that someone drove into the water.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed that a woman was pulled from the water and transported to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center in critical condition.

Crews worked for several hours to get the vehicle out of the lake as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police work to find out how this happened.

No other details were immediately released.