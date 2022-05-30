83º

Local News

‘For those who gave all’: Fort Lauderdale marks Memorial Day with tribute at cemetery

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale officials marked Memorial Day with a ceremony at a cemetery on Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eric Hill sat on a bench at the Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hill was near to where his parents were buried and close enough to see a parade in honor of the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.

“I was in the military, my dad was in the military, therefore my mom was in the military. I’m out here in remembrance of them and remembrance of all the fallen soldiers.”

American freedom is not free, he said. Judy Barlow watched her husband who was performing in a patriotic band of veterans during the annual ceremony on Monday morning.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to honor our men and women who died in service of our country,” Barlow said.

Related social media

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter