Police arrest man posing as Uber Eats driver after attempted break-in of Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police have made an arrest after surveillance video captured a man attempting to break into a Miami Shores home.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Brandon Rodriguez, walking up to the front door posing as an Uber Eats delivery guy.

“He kind of walks around the front of the house and looks through the window to make sure nobody is there,” said Andrea, the owner of the home who has asked not to be identified by her full name.

Mugshot for 22-year-old Brandon Rodriguez. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Video shows the first suspect is only the lookout, while an accomplice attempts the actual break-in.

Unexpectedly to the suspects, Andrea arrives home and catches them in the act.

“I told him get the hell out,” she said. “We made eye contact and he ran.”

The guy breaking into the home initially got away, but police were able to identify Rodriguez as the fake Uber Eats driver and make an arrest.

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

“The detective tells me that they are involved in break-ins in the area,” Andrea said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.