Crist wants assault rifles banned in Florida, gets group of teachers’ support

Rep. Charlie Crist thanks a group of teachers for their support on Tuesday in Miami Springs.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Rep. Charlie Crist called for the banning of assault rifles in Florida as a response to school shootings during a news conference on Tuesday in Miami Springs.

The former Florida governor, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is campaigning to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We have got to ban assault weapons now. Now! Our children deserve it. Our teachers deserve it. Most of all, our parents deserve it. How could any parent not worry now after seeing what has happened in Buffalo, Texas, and several others just in the last three days? This has got to stop,” Crist said during his speech.

A coalition of several organizations that represent teachers in Florida announced their support of Crist’s campaign to be the next Democratic gubernatorial candidate. The list included the United Teachers of Dade, a union representing about 30,000 Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees.

“We are living in a state where we have state lawmakers that are censoring what teachers can teach, that are banning books, instead of banning assault weapons,” said Karla Hernández-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade.

Crist said that although he had previously supported charter schools, he no longer supports the model as it stands. He also said he wants more funding for public schools and more competitive pay.

“With God’s blessing and your help and your votes, we are going to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor,” Crist said.

The list of Democratic candidates running during the Aug. 23 primary also includes Nikki Fried, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo. The election is on Nov. 8.

