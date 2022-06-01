Nino Pernetti, owner of Coral Gables Caffe Abbracci, dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76.

Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago wrote he was deeply mourning the loss.

“To honor his memory, I will propose that the 300 block of Aragon be named Nino’s Way,” Lago wrote.

Pernetti was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020 and he underwent a tracheotomy at Jackson Memorial Hospital in March 2021. He continued to be treated for complications.

Many former employees such as Jesse H. Vasquez wrote messages on the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“I did work for him for 34 years, always a gentleman. His legacy not only in the industry, but in life,” Vazquez wrote. “He was my mentor.”

A long list of loyal customers who included businessmen and artists also left tributes. Lynn Parks, a Coral Gables photographer, said he was a creative “Italiano” who was loved by all.

“Whether you were a banker or a banker’s assistant, he made everyone feel important,” Parks said.

Pernetti is survived by his ex-wife Marlen Pernetti, and his daughters Tatiana and Katerina Pernetti.