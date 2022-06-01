Video shows driver rear-ending, punching other driver in Miami road rage incident

Police are investigating a road rage incident after cell phone video shows a driver rear-ending a sedan with a Jeep and then getting out to punch the other driver as her passenger joins in.

MIAMI – Police are investigating a Miami road rage incident after cell phone video showed a driver rear-ending a sedan with a Jeep and then getting out to punch the other driver as her passenger joins in.

The video, posted to the “Only in Dade” Twitter account, shows a white Jeep rear-ending a silver Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami Tuesday afternoon. The edited video jumps to show to the Jeep driver exiting the vehicle to confront and punch the Jetta driver, while her male passenger joins in.

The victim told Local 10 that the two sped off from the scene after the confrontation, but he was able to take pictures of the Jeep’s license plates. The Jeep’s license plates appear to be from New Jersey.

Miami police detectives said they are investigating the case but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening.

The victim said he suffered scrapes and bruises after the incident.