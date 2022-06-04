Ongoing flooding across South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One draws near

In the battle against strong wind shear, the broad center of Potential Tropical Cyclone One folded overnight, with convection getting quickly blown eastward as several smaller low-level cloud swirls were exposed underneath the high cloud tops.

Rain graphic (WPLG)

Nevertheless, the disorganization of the system did little to change the impacts to South Florida. Both observations and radar estimates this morning indicate upwards of a foot of rainfall has already fallen across parts of South Florida, with higher totals indicated in downtown Miami, Brickell, and the middle and upper Keys.

Rainfall graphic (WPLG)

This led to numerous high-water vehicle rescues overnight, with drivers stuck in quick-rising floodwaters. Most of Broward and central Miami-Dade Counties remain under flash flood warnings this morning due to the ongoing flooding. More heavy rain is moving in from the west and will continue through the morning and afternoon hours.

Ad

By evening, the heaviest rain will have moved offshore as the low pressure system accelerates out to sea. There will be another brief window for the center to reform and organize into a tropical storm once its east of Florida, but by early next week the storm system will be caught in the strong mid-level westerlies and racing into the tropical graveyard of the north Atlantic.

For the upcoming week, it’s looking mostly quiet elsewhere across the tropics, with a nice break after a busy start.