Weston school to get life-saving kits in memory of school shooting victim

A nonprofit organization announced on Monday at Weston City Hall they are equipping students with "Stop The Bleed" medical training and kits.

WESTON, Fla. – A school in Weston will get hundreds of “Stop The Bleed” kits over the summer in memory of a 14-year-old Parkland school shooting victim.

Lori Alhadeff was at Weston City Hall on Monday with a group of Cypress Bay High School students. They were there to announce her nonprofit Make Our Schools Safe invested in hundreds of Stop The Bleed kits to help prepare the campus in Weston for “an emergency situation.”

Alhadeff was elected to the Broward County School Board in 2018, about a decade after her daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, and 16 others died when a 19-year-old armed with an AR-15 rifle killed them at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Time equals life and every second counts,” Alhadeff said.

The kits have a tourniquet, dressing, a marker, one pair of gloves, a compression bandage, and masks. Melanie Brocato, Weston’s Broward Sheriff’s Office life safety educator, is committed to teaching students how to put these to use.

“Deaths from mass shootings aren’t necessarily from the initial shot of the bullet but from the bleeding out,” said Ashley Freedland, a Cypress Bay High School student at City Hall.

The kits will be placed in the school’s classrooms over the summer. Noah Horowitz, a Cypress Bay High School student, said the Stop The Bleed kits are essential.

“I feel having them at Cypress Bay will be a huge step forward,” Noah said at City Hall.

The announcement comes just as federal authorities investigate the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 died — two teachers and 19 students — and 17 were injured. The 18-year-old shooter at Robb was armed with an AR-15 rifle.