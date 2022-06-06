Obesity impacts male fertility, doctors say

MIAMI – Data shows that men all over the world are experiencing issues with fertility but in many cases, the solution may be simple.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, the director of Reproductive Urology with the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, said a recent study found that men can double their sperm count if they lose weight and maintain the weight.

“In men who are overweight, their testosterone levels, this is the male hormone, are typically low. And if there are low testosterone levels that are made by the testes that also make sperm that tells us you don’t have enough testosterone to make all the sperm you possibly can. So in men who lose weight typically the testosterone levels that the body produces go up and that’s probably driving the increase in sperm count as well,” Ramasamy said.

This is the first long-term randomized study to show improved sperm quality with a sustained weight loss of 36 pounds or more in obese men.

Breast cancer

Researchers are encouraged by some of the findings from a new drug to battle breast cancer.

The drug Enhertu is an intravenous antibody-chemotherapy combination.

Researchers compared it to standard chemotherapy in HER2-positive breast cancer patients who could not be treated with surgery.

The study found the drug stopped the progress of cancer for ten months compared to about five and a half months for the group receiving standard chemo.

Enhertu also improved survival by about six months.